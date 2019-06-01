Go over the edge with KU football coach Les Miles as he rappels down 7-story building

College Sports

Lawrence

Kansas football coach Les Miles had already scaled down a building once before, doing so as part of a charity event many years ago in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

That didn’t make Saturday’s outing — the 65-year-old Miles was about to rappel a seven-story, 77-foot wall in downtown Lawrence as part of a fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club — any less daunting.

“When you back off the first time, no matter what, no matter how good you are I’d think ... that’s the time you figure out, ‘These ropes better be pretty strong,’” Miles said with a smile.

The Star followed along with Miles for Saturday’s event, going with him from training to rooftop to over the edge.

