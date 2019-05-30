Third Gamecock baseball player enters transfer portal since season ended

What Mark Kingston learned from, thinks about South Carolina’s difficult year South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston addresses the media after the Gamecocks lost their final game of the 2019 season in the SEC tournament to LSU and explains what he thinks about his team and what USC can take from a .500 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston addresses the media after the Gamecocks lost their final game of the 2019 season in the SEC tournament to LSU and explains what he thinks about his team and what USC can take from a .500 season.

Another South Carolina baseball player is leaving the program — shortstop Nick Neville has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Neville, a junior college transfer who spent a season at Notre Dame and a season at San Jacinto College before joining South Carolina, started 19 games for the Gamecocks this season, primarily at the beginning of the year. He hit .127 with three RBIs in 63 at-bats, but struck out 27 times. He was eventually displaced from the lineup by junior George Callil.

Neville, a rising senior with one season left of eligibility, joins fellow infielders Jacob English and Quinntin Perez in transferring from Carolina this offseason. Pitcher Logan Chapman entered the transfer portal midway through the season.

After a historically poor campaign in which USC tied the program record for losses in a season with 28, coach Mark Kingston is set to welcome a large recruiting class heavy on JUCO players to campus.

Offseason attrition is typical for baseball programs — Between 2018 and 2019, South Carolina lost nine players to transfer. Between 2017 and 2018, the number was six.

John Whittle of The Big Spur first reported Neville’s decision.