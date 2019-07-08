College Sports
Four-star Greensboro lineman Myles Murphy staying home, picks UNC over South Carolina
In the end, four-star defensive lineman Myles Murphy didn’t pass up the chance to stay home.
The Dudley High School (Greensboro, North Carolina) committed to UNC on Monday at a ceremony at his school, picking the Tar Heels and coach Mack Brown ahead of South Carolina, Florida and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder visited all four schools down the stretch of his recruitment.
He’s the No. 117 player in the county in the 247 Sports composite rankings, he the fifth-ranked strongside defensive end and fourth-ranked player in North Carolina.
“They see me fitting in as a 3-technique or a four or a five,” Murphy said. “They’re telling me I can play anywhere. I can play d-tackle, d-end. Any mismatches on the field, they can put me on there.”
As a junior, Murphy had 53 tackles, 18 for loss, and 10 sacks as part of a defense that allowed 16 points per game.
North Carolina is breaking in a new coaching staff with Brown coming out of the broadcast booth and former Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman heading the defense. Murphy is the top-rated player in UNC’s class and the second-highest rated player the staff has brught in to date behind 2019 quarterback Sam Howell.
