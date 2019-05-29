College Sports In his words: MarShawn Lloyd explains why he picked South Carolina

South Carolina football scored a big recruiting coup in MarShawn Lloyd, a high four-star recruit rated among the top 30 prospects in the 2020 class.

What led him to pick the Gamecocks over a slew of powerhouse programs. He explained that in a video with the TV show Sports Stars of Tomorrow.

“The football atmosphere. Everyone down there worships football,” Lloyd said in the video. “The facilities, the coaches, pretty much everything down there is amazing and I can’t wait to go down there. That’s the reason I chose that place.”

The DeMatha High School football star had long been reported to be leaning toward Georgia. If he makes it to signing day with USC, he’ll be the highest-rated back USC has signed since Marcus Lattimore.

The Gamecocks have long been in need of a primary tailback. The past few years have been by committee, and USC has had one runner surpass 700 yards since the 2014 season.

“I’m pretty much a downhill runner,” Lloyd said. “I’m always able to make a defender miss and breakaway speed is also a part of my game.”

He had offers from a range of power programs, including Georgia, Penn State, Clemson, Alabama and Florida.