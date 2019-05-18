Bound for Hoover: Gamecocks hold on to top Mississippi State, make SEC tournament

Mark Kingston on South Carolina’s SEC tournament-clinching win over Mississippi State South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses what went right for the Gamecocks to defeat Mississippi State in the road series finale on Saturday, which clinched an SEC tournament spot for USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses what went right for the Gamecocks to defeat Mississippi State in the road series finale on Saturday, which clinched an SEC tournament spot for USC.

South Carolina baseball, with its back against the wall and its season on the line, shot out ahead and held on for dear life, topping Mississippi State 10-8 on Saturday afternoon to claim the 12th and final spot in the SEC tournament.

USC entered the day needing a win and an Alabama loss to Georgia to grab the tourney berth. The Crimson Tide obliged, falling 9-1 to the Bulldogs, to set up South Carolina’s clincher.

Things got off to a promising start for Carolina, as sophomore left fielder Andrew Eyster connected on a monster two-out solo home run to left field to put the Gamecocks up in the first.





As it had in the series’ first two games, Mississippi State bounced back to tie things up — Leading off the fourth, sophomore second baseman Justin Foscue lofted what appeared to be a high lazy fly ball down the left field line, but the wind carried it out for Foscue’s 14th home run of the year.





But this time, South Carolina pulled back ahead with authority, as freshman Brady Allen led off the fifth with a grounder down the left field line for his fifth triple of the season. Junior shortstop George Callil drove him home with a sharp single to left, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and third on a groundout.

Senior center fielder TJ Hopkins then plated Callil with a two-out single to center. Eyster followed with another single, and sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill lined another single to right to score the third run of the inning.

On the mound, Kerry, a two-tim SEC Freshman of the Week, impressed in just his second start of the year, tossing 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball, allowing just five hits and walking three while striking out four against one of the nation’s best lineups.

The Gamecocks pushed their lead even further in the top of the seventh after Mississippi State chose to intentionally walk Eyster and put runners on first and second for Berryhill. He made the Bulldogs pay with a no-doubt, three-run blast to left field to put Carolina up 7-1.

And USC wasn’t finished, thanks to some help from the sun — MSU sophomore right fielder Josh Hatcher lost back-to-back flyballs in the air for doubles to score another run.

State put up a pair of runs in the seventh, knocking Kerry out of the game with a one-out single and then getting an RBI single and double, in conjunction with two wild pitches, off freshman reliever Wes Sweatt. But Eyster came right back in the top of the eighth to add key insurance runs, jacking his second home run of the day to deep center field for a two-run shot.

In the bottom half of the eighth, though, Sweatt gave back-to-back leadoff singles and was replaced by fellow freshman Dylan Harley, who walked the bases loaded and then surrendered a two-run single. Harley was then pulled for sophomore Parker Coyne, who surrendered a pair of run-scoring singles to narrow the lead to 10-7.

With runners on the corners and Foscue, MSU’s cleanup hitter at the plate, Coyne rallied to force a foul out and escape the inning. He came back on for the ninth inning and gave up a two-out walk and single for another run to score, but bounced back to record a game-ending strikeout.

Next: The Gamecocks play No. 5 seed LSU in Hoover at 9 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network).