South Carolina falters down the stretch in SEC Tournament loss to Auburn

A.J. Lawson turned and winced with the whistle. His first big dent in his return game from injury felt like a crucial moment.
South Carolina’s chance to reach the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time in 16 years was on the brink of crunch time when Lawson, USC’s star freshman guard, challenged too hard on a 3-point attempt by Auburn’s Jared Harper. A three-shot foul was awarded to the Tigers as Lawson headed to the bench.
USC spent a good chunk of its conference season short-handed, so it was only fitting that the Gamecocks essentially stayed that way in the postseason. Lawson, one of the best rookies in the league, wasn’t his usual self after a three-game absence for an ankle injury. Fourth-seeded Carolina basically had to battle No. 5 Auburn with a familiar lineup of seven scholarship players.
The fight was there, the result wasn’t. Clutch-shooting Auburn pulled through with a 73-64 win on Friday at Bridgestone Arena. The Tigers (24-9) advance to face 8-seed Florida in a Saturday semifinal.
South Carolina dropped to 16-16 and now awaits its NIT fate.
After Harper capitalized with two free throws following the Lawson foul, Auburn stretched its lead to five with 9:23 left. It was whittled down to one over a minute later before the Tigers used consecutive 3s from Danjel Purifoy and Horace Spencer to begin their spacing.
Auburn finished 13 of 34 from beyond the arc. AU’s backcourt duo of Harper and Bryce Brown combined for 46 points.
Chris Silva, in perhaps his final game for USC, had 27 points and 11 rebounds.
On the game’s opening possession, Keyshawn Bryant dumped inside to Silva, who easily scored while being fouled. The strategy — as Auburn’s Austin Wiley sat with an injury — was clear. USC would try to feature its big man as best it could against size-limited Auburn.
Silva entered averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds his previous four games against the Tigers. He dominated the Wiley-less Tigers in a USC win in January with a career-best 32 points and 14 boards. But that narrative got altered some when the 6-foot-10 Wiley, who had missed the previous five games, surprisingly checked in with 8:21 left in the first half. When Wiley scored 14 seconds later to cut the Carolina lead to four, things felt different. Now Auburn had a post answer for Silva.
But Bruce Pearl, whose team will be in next week’s NCAA Tournament, didn’t go long with Wiley. He played three first half minutes and Silva took advantage with 14 early points.
The Gamecocks led for more than 15 minutes in the first half, but were tied at the break as Auburn scored 34 of its 36 points off 3s and 10 Carolina turnovers.
