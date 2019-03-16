South Carolina baseball surrenders three leads, drops series to Georgia

After a quiet series opener, South Carolina baseball got some production from its bats against Georgia on Saturday.
But the Gamecocks’ top starting pitcher struggled for the first time this year, and the defense tied a season high with three errors as USC fell 8-7 to the Bulldogs at Founders Park.
“The defense was the difference,” coach Mark Kingston said. “They played great defense and we didn’t. We gave up three (unearned) runs and that was the difference in the ballgame.”
In a back-and-forth contest, Carolina (14-5, 0-2 SEC) took the lead three different times against UGA, only to surrender them all the next half-inning.
The Gamecocks’ first four runs of the day came off home runs in the second and third innings from sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill, freshman DH Ian Jenkins and sophomore right fielder Andrew Eyster. The latter two were part of a four-run third that was capped by an RBI bloop double from senior third baseman Jacob Olson that scored Berryhill and gave USC a 5-1 advantage.
Carolina junior starter Reid Morgan, however, encountered his first real trouble of the entire season, allowing three singles and a run to score in the third inning, then giving up four more in the fourth off four singles, a walk, a sacrifice fly and plenty of help from Carolina’s defense along the way — no one covered first base on a sacrifice bunt, allowing the batter to reach, and a fielder’s choice wound up loading the bases on a fielding error at second base.
USC retook the lead once more in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sharp line drive RBI single from junior shortstop George Callil, but Georgia once again came right back in the top of the fifth, getting an infield single and RBI double off freshman reliever Daniel Lloyd.
Lloyd was then replaced by senior reliever Gage Hinson, who gave up an RBI groundout in the fifth and three singles in the sixth to give Georgia an 8-6 lead.
Olson gave the Gamecocks some life late, getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning and then advancing from first to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly from senior first baseman Chris Cullen.
Next: South Carolina and Georgia finish their series at Founders Park on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Softball: The Gamecocks lost to Arkansas, 7-4, dropping a four-run lead to fall to 0-5 in SEC play this season, 20-7 overall.
