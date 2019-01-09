Dutch Fork receiver has Michigan, Arkansas offers, but not South Carolina, Clemson

South Carolina 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has seen his offer list take off with Arkansas and Michigan the latest additions. They joined earlier offers from Indiana, Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia. Hyatt is well known in-state as one of the top prospects in his class and now he’ll get the chance to show off his skills regionally..
Hyatt received an offer this week to attend one of The Opening regionals. They begin in February at locations across the country. Atlanta is set for March 24 and Charlotte on April 28.
“I’m blessed to get the opportunity to go show out my skills and talents on a big stage,” Hyatt said. “I do believe it will increase my stock. I’m going against the best in the country, so I can’t wait.”
Hyatt took his game up substantially this season. According to MaxPreps stats, he had 71 catches for 1,316 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 19 yards per catch.
While some of the big boys outside the state have jumped in on Hyatt, South Carolina and Clemson have held off with offers to this point.
“I been taking to their coaches a lot.” he said. “I should get more information in two weeks about visits.” Hyatt visited Clemson three times for games this season.
Virginia Tech has been one of those schools pushing hard for Hyatt and he has scheduled a return visit there for January 19th.
