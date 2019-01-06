South Carolina withstands late rally to top Alabama, win sixth in a row

The blood pressure of Dawn Staley and Gamecock fans may be a little worse for wear, but South Carolina women’s basketball has a six-game win streak and a perfect start to SEC play after defeating Alabama 62-59 on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.
USC (10-4, 2-0 SEC) needed to withstand a frenetic second-half rally by the Crimson Tide (9-6, 1-1) to do it. After leading by 14 at one point, the Gamecocks saw their lead shrink and finally vanish with less than two minutes to play.
Redshirt junior guard Te’a Cooper provided some late lockdown defense, however, and junior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan put together another strong performance to gut out the win.
Throughout the first quarter, it seemed as though South Carolina, who entered the contest having won 14 in a row vs. Alabama, would cruise to another easy win. Despite some sloppy shooting and struggles to finish, the Gamecocks led 9-0 as Alabama missed its first 10 shots of the game and failed to score until there was 3:48 left in the first quarter.
The Crimson Tide began to generate some offense in the second quarter, despite shooting just 26.3 percent from the floor for the period. They did so with a substantial edge in offensive rebounds — they had more offensive boards than defensive ones in the first half — and second-chance points, where Alabama had a 10-2 advantage.
Just before halftime, ‘Bama closed to within six points. In the final minute, however, freshman guard Destanni Henderson battled in the lane for two tough jumpers, and junior guard Tyasha Harris was fouled with 0.7 seconds remaining, sending her to the free throw line where she put the lead back in double digits.
After the break, South Carolina pushed its lead to 14 with a pair of quick baskets inside from Herbert Harrigan and redshirt senior forward Alexis Jennings, leading to an Alabama timeout just 50 seconds into the third quarter.
That break shut down USC’s momentum, and Alabama found its shooting stroke to go on a 17-6 run until the media timeout, powered by 5-of-6 shooting.
Carolina, meanwhile, turned the ball over three times in that stretch, all of them on sloppy passes into traffic. And while the passing improved over the final few minutes of the quarter, the Gamecocks finished it shooting 6-for-20 on the field, missing several layups and close attempts.
Into the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks were just 4-of-12 from the field and gave the ball away three times. Alabama, meanwhile, upped its pace and took its first lead of the game with 1:07 left to play on a jumper by Jasmine Walker.
Coach Dawn Staley called timeout after that, and coming out of the break, Herbert Harrigan drilled a long 2 with the shot clock at three seconds to make it 60-59.
On the next three Alabama possessions, South Carolina stole the ball every time. Cooper was credited with two of the thefts and collected the ball off another one by Jennings.
Star of the game: Herbert Harrigan picked up right where she left off in her 11-point, 16-rebound, six-block performance against Texas A&M on Thursday, tallying 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
Stat of the game: South Carolina’s bench outscored Alabama’s 18-4, including some crucial buckets in the fourth quarter from freshman forward Victaria Saxton and redshirt senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore.
Play of the game: Cooper’s two steals late redeemed a slow offensive day for her in which she scored just four points off 1-of-5 shooting. It also capped a strong defensive performance by the team, which turned the Crimson Tide over 17 times, including three shot clock violations.
Observations
Rebounding battle: Staley said coming into the game that she was impressed by Alabama’s offensive rebounding prowess, and the Crimson Tide proved her right with 16 offensive boards that they turned into 18 second-chance points.
Ice-cold from 3: The Gamecocks were just 1-of-12 from beyond the arc on Sunday. Over the past three games, USC is shooting just 15.6 percent from 3
Next
South Carolina is set to host Florida this upcoming Thursday at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks and the Gators will be streamed online on SEC Network Plus.
