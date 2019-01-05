Watch Gamecocks commit Cam Smith blow up one of the top 75 recruits in the country

Oklahoma tight end signee Austin Stogner has been a top-100 recruit since April.
The way South Carolina Gamecocks signee Cam Smith hit him at the end of the first half of the All-American Bowl, it looks like the Westwood High School product is gunning to join him.
Smith ran through the Plano, Texas product as he tried to reel in a pass from five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler. Smith is the No. 211 recruit in the 247 Sports composite rankings, and has had a strong week at bowl practices.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Smith was a fast riser in the recruiting rankings, bursting on the scene and quickly earning a fourth star. He was outside the top 380 nationally at the end of June.
Also there is four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who got one series of work in the first half, as Rattler got most of the snaps. Hilinski did have one very nice pass to convert a third and 16, but took a sack on third down soon after.
Hilinski was a four-star prospect and threw for more than 2,700 yards in a senior season heavy in injuries with a brutal schedule. He too showed well in the game’s practices.
Former South Carolina target Chris Steele is set to announce his choice during the game.
Comments