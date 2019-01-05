Magic in the swamp: Gamecocks come from behind to shock Gators

During a disappointing non-conference season, South Carolina fans could find joy when A.J. Lawson got a head of steam and looked for Keyshawn Bryant in the open floor.
In these moments when the freshmen were teaming up, Gamecock supporters could forget about the current state of the team and dream about the future. Rookies have already developed a chemistry that’s resulted in a highlight reel of alley-oops.
USC opened SEC play Saturday night at Florida. In the middle of the first half, Lawson broke out and found Bryant on the left wing. Bryant took two small dribbles to help launch himself to the rim — except he never his destination. The basketball was swiped by UF’s Keith Stone and the Gators moved quickly the other way for a bucket of their own.
Growing up is hard to do, especially in a loaded league. But Lawson and Bryant fought through it at Exactech Arena — and helped deliver a USC a remarkable win.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
South Carolina 71, Florida 69
Chris Silva, who caught a full-court in-bounds pass from Felipe Haase, dunked with 2.5 seconds left to give USC a wild come-from-behind win.
After struggling for most of the game, Bryant caught fire late in the second half. The Winter Haven, Florida, native, who had his own cheering section at the top of the arena, scored six straight points to have the Gamecocks tied with the Gators with 4:39 to go. A Chris Silva bucket put the Gamecocks ahead, 67-66, a few moments later.
Silva made a couple free throws with 1:36 left to give USC a 69-68 advantage. Florida’s Kevarrius Hayes missed a couple free throws with 3.5 second left.
The Gamecocks (6-7 overall) are 1-0 in the SEC for the first time in two years.
South Carolina committed a season-high 25 turnovers, including seven from Bryant. The SEC’s most efficient defense rattled him for most of the night — until he got hot. He finished with eight points and Lawson added just six.
The Gamecocks mostly relied on a veteran guard to keep them hanging around. Senior Hassani Gravett, playing his third game in this venue, came off the bench to score 22 points. Despite Chris Silva sitting the final 16 minutes because of foul trouble, Carolina only trailed 36-32 at halftime. The deficit remained at four with 14:53 left after a Gravett layup.
It looked as though USC wouldn’t get any closer from there. Silva, who scored all 18 of his points in the second half, fought through a foul to score and cut the advantage to seven at the 9:33 mark. He flexed after the bucket, hinting that Carolina had grabbed back a bit of momentum.
The Gators scored 25 points off USC turnovers. Their three-quarters-court press was effective and allowed them to establish their preferred slower pace.
Gravett missed a right wing 3 that would have trimmed the lead to four with 7:39 left. Later, the Gamecocks made those buckets and got enough clutch stops to stay within reach.
Down 68-67 with 2:21 left, South Carolina was whistled for a key shot clock violation. On its next possession, Silva made a couple free throws to put the Gamecocks back ahead.
Florida, which led by as many as 13 in the first half and 14 in the second half, got 17 points from freshman guard Noah Locke.
NEXT GAME
Who: No. 17 Mississippi State at South Carolina
When: 9 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: ESPNU
Comments