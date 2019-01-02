Red hot PJ Dozier earns second stint with Celtics

P.J. Dozier had done so much damage in the G-League, it seemed about time for him to get called back to the Boston Celtics.
He was pulled up from the Maine Redclaws on Wednesday evening. He had been on a hot streak in the G-League posting back-to-back big games.
Dozier posted days of 37 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and 26, 8 and 8. Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is out Wednesday night with eye irritation.
In his first stint with Boston, he played eight minutes in two games. For the season in the G-League, he’s averaged 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
Dozier is shooting 45.8 percent on the season and 28.6 percent from 3.
On a two-way contract, Dozier can spend 45 days on Boston’s NBA roster.
Dozier, a McDonald’s All-American from Spring Valley High School, played two years with the Gamecocks. He was a crucial part of the USC’s first Final Four team ever and decided to try his luck in the NBA Draft after that run.
In his final season at South Carolina, the 6-foot-6 guard was scoring (13.9 points per game) and assists (2.8 per game) and third in minutes (28.7).
