South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards announces NFL decision

South Carolina football will hold onto one of its top pass catchers for the 2019 season.
Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards announced he will come back for his senior season and put off the NFL draft for a year. This means the Gamecocks will return a top pass catcher from the past three seasons who will likely be next fall’s No. 1 option.
He released the news Tuesday afternoon with a clip from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
Edwards was the last of three USC players with big decisions to make. Offensive lineman Donell Stanley and quarterback Jake Bentley both already announced their returns.
Edwards had been a starter since he first stepped on campus, with 37 starts in 38 contests, beginning his true freshman season.
After posting seasons of 590, 793 and 846 yards, his career total of 2,229 is sixth on the school’s all-time list, 813 from the all-time record. He’s also seven receiving touchdowns short of the program career record (23) and 44 catches short of the school record (207).
The big-bodied, 6-foot-3 pass catcher has been a jump-ball specialist for years and would help cushion the blow of losing all-everything receiver Deebo Samuel. Edwards stepped into the No. 1 role as a sophomore when Samuel was hurt. USC will at least return Edwards and No. 3 receiver Shi Smith.
CBS had projected him as a top-90 prospect in the 2019 draft.
Edwards came to South Carolina as a four-star prospect out of Conway High School and securing him was one of Will Muschamp’s early big recruiting wins. Edwards committed to Steve Spurrier, decommitted during the coaching transition and eventually returned to the fold, spurned a chance to play defense at Clemson to come to Columbia.
