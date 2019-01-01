One Gamecock considering leaving for the NFL announces his choice

One of South Carolina’s players mulling leaving for the the NFL draft has made his choice.
Starting offensive lineman Donell Stanley announced Monday he will return for his six season with USC. Stanley redshirted a year and took a medical redshirt and could have have opted for the NFL Draft.
“Proud to announce I will be wearing that gamecock uniform one more time this season. Thanks to gamecock nation for all your support, and let’s make 2019 special!!!” Stanley posted on Twitter.
USC is still waiting on descisions from quarterback Jake Bentley and wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
Stanley is a versatile offensive lineman and played either center or guard during his time at USC. He started 12 games this season at center but played guard in the Belk Bowl while Chapin’s Hank Manos started at center.
The former Latta standout native participated in four seasons for the Gamecocks but received a medical redshirt season after playing only one series before suffering a season-ending injury in 2016. Stanley played as a junior last season but his classification was changed in the offseason after he received the medical redshirt season.
Stanley’s return is a big boost for USC’s offensive line with starters Dennis Daley and Zack Bailey and reserves Malik Young and Blake Camper graduating.
