‘I miss him already’ Frank Martin, USC salute equipment manager retiring after 46 years

Before Frank Martin gave his take on South Carolina’s 97-46 win over North Greenville on Monday, the USC coach took time to salute a retiring legend of the program.
“Today was the last game for a guy that’s been part of this university for 46 years, a part of what we do,” Martin said. “Mac Credille. He’s retiring this week. Today is the last game where he will be the equipment manager.
“He doesn’t want to speak to the media, but somebody needs to do a big spread on his life. Speak to the former players, speak to managers, me, administrators. That man has given 46 years of his life to make sure that men’s and women’s basketball around here functioned like second to none.”
Credille has been a staple of the Gamecocks since the 1970s and became basketball equipment manager in 1993. In 2008, The State named him as one of the “10 most intriguing people in USC sports.”
In 2017, before USC beat Marquette and scored its first NCAA Tournament win in 43 years, Sindarius Thornwell said a victory would “be for Mac.”
“Mac’s been around the program longer than anybody that I know,” Thornwell said. “He came and talked to us and told us how much it meant for him for us to even make the tournament. And how much it would mean for him for us to win that first game.”
A “Mac Credille Men’s Basketball Manager Scholarship” was endowed in 2016.
Martin and others took to Twitter Monday to provide more tributes to Credille.
