Gamecocks fend off feisty Furman in final game before SEC play

Coming out of the holiday break, South Carolina looked far from flawless and and more than just a bit rusty, but the Gamecocks held on for a 66-53 win over Furman in its final game before conference play.
USC (8-4) has now won four straight, but coach Dawn Staley will likely have plenty to address with her team, who looked far from pleased after the victory. Their performance swung from sloppy to dominant multiple times within the game.
That dynamic was apparent from the get-go, as the Gamecocks allowed the Paladins to take an early 6-2 lead in the game’s first two and a half minutes, turning the ball over three times in that stretch.
After that, however, an 8-0 run in the first quarter put Carolina back in the lead, helped by five Furman turnovers in less than three minutes.
On defense, Furman’s zone defense seemed to have the Gamecocks flummoxed at times. After making a season-high 15 3-pointers in its game against Temple, USC got no good looks from beyond the arc as the Paladins aggressively closed out on the perimeter, but when South Carolina’s players drove the basket, they struggled to finish, especially through contact.
Carolina’s turnover woes returned in the second half, allowing Furman to hang around and at one point take a 25-24 lead. Throughout most of the period, USC’s total field goals and turnovers stayed neck-and-neck, while the Paladins were also able to outwork the much bigger Gamecocks on the boards, keeping the rebounding margin even at the half.
An extended 9-0 run over the course of nearly five minutes gave Staley’s squad a little breathing room at the break, 31-27, and coming out of halftime, the Gamecocks extended their lead to 12 at one point.
But subpar shooting and lackluster defense, especially while rebounding, allowed Furman to continue to hang around. More than half the Paladins’ points came from the combo of junior guard Le’Jzae Davidson and senior forward Kaitlyn Duncan, while Australian freshman Celena Taborn frustrated USC redshirt senior forward Alexis Jennings in the paint.
Into the fourth quarter, Furman mounted one last burst with a 7-0 run, playing at an elevated pace to keep South Carolina on its heels. Freshman guard Destanni Henderson iced the game late, however, with a long 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final minute.
Star of the game: Alexis Jennings was simply bigger and stronger than most Furman players, and for the most part, she really didn’t make it any more complicated than that. She finished the game with a team-high 19 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Stat of the game: South Carolina didn’t have its best day shooting, but Furman was even worse, hitting 36.1 percent of its shots from the field. It also didn’t help that the Paladins turned the ball over 21 times
Play of the game: With the lead down to six and 2:13 left to play, Furman called timeout. The move backfired, as South Carolina collected itself and went on a 10-3 run to end the game, led by Jennings and Henderson.
Observations
No-Brace Bianca: Redshirt senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore played her first game of the season without a bulky knee brace after tearing her ACL last season, and she was able to play extended minutes and flash some of her well-known speed. But overall, she was an inefficient 2-for-7 from the field and appeared sloppy with the ball in her hands at times.
Beaten on the boards: Furman only had a few players over 6-feet play extended minutes, but the Paladins were still able to out-rebound the Gamecocks, 37-33, with the edge coming mostly from offensive rebounds, where Furman pulled down 17.
Next
South Carolina opens SEC play on Thursday at Texas A&M, where the Gamecocks will play last year’s national freshman of the year, Chennedy Carter, and the Aggies at 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.
