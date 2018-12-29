South Carolina offense falls flat in Belk Bowl beatdown vs. Virginia

Will Muschamp’s third season at South Carolina ended with a thud in the Belk Bowl on Saturday.
The Gamecocks lost 28-0 to Virginia in front of a crowd of 48,263 in Bank of America Stadium. It was the first time South Carolina has been shut out since losing 18-0 to Georgia in 2006.
“Disappointed with the performance,” Muschamp said. “I appreciate our fan base. We sold our allotment of tickets, and we didn’t put on a good performance, and that’s on me. I apologize.”
South Carolina (7-6) had been 3-0 all-time in Bank of America, home to the NFL’s Charlotte Panthers. The Gamecocks will return to the stadium for their next game, the Aug. 31, 2019, season-opener against North Carolina. They might not want to after how poorly Saturday went.
South Carolina’s battered defense was run over by the Cavaliers, and the Gamecocks offense, playing without leading receiver Deebo Samuel, was powerless to keep up with Virginia. South Carolina finished with a season-low 261 yards.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, who set the school’s single-season record for yardage and touchdowns this season, continued his impressive double duty, throwing for 208 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another 81 yards.
Play of the game: On the final play of the first half, South Carolina opted to attempt a Hail Mary pass with six seconds remaining rather than attempt a 52-yard field goal. Quarterback Jake Bentley was sacked, stuffing any chance of momentum the Gamecocks had going into the break. Place-kicker Parker White had missed a 45-yarder earlier in the game.
Stat of the game: South Carolina rushed for a season-low 43 yards.
OBSERVATIONS
Riddle me this: Until Saturday, sophomore linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle was known mostly for being named to the SEC’s community service team this year. That changed when he became the Gamecocks’ primary strongside linebacker against Virginia. Eason-Riddle, a Raleigh, N.C., native who walked on in 2016, was thrust into action with freshman Rosendo Louis still slowed by a shoulder injury. He finished with a career-high four tackles.
Youth movement: South Carolina started five true freshmen on Saturday, including center Hank Manos of Chapin, who made the first start of his collegiate career. Dylan Wonnum started at right tackle, and defensive backs Israel Mukuamu, Jaycee Horn and R.J. Roderick started on defense.
Slow starts: In three bowl games under Muschamp, the Gamecocks have been outscored 52-17 in the first half. Virginia led 14-0 at halftime on Saturday thanks in large part to controlling the ball for 20:19 of the first half. The Cavaliers had an 8:52 touchdown drive in the second quarter, the longest surrendered by South Carolina this season.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina vs. North Carolina
When: Aug. 31, 2019
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
