DJ Swearinger tells radio station he was called into coach’s office, released

Former South Carolina Gamecocks football star D.J. Swearinger has never been shy with his opinions, and through this season with the Washington Redskins, has been critical of the team at points.
On Monday, it has him out of a job.
The Washington Redskins informed the former South Carolina great he was going to be released Monday. Swearinger made the announcement during an appearance on 106.7 FM.
Swearinger called the move a “slap in the face.”
“I don’t regret nothing, because I know I gave 100 percent from my heart,” Swearinger said during the interview.
Swearinger was critical of Washington coaching staff following Saturday’s 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, questioning the team’s game plan and saying he watches more film than the coaches.
“I voice my frustration every single time I come off the field,” Swearinger said Saturday. “I’m a very smart football player. I probably watch more film than the coaches. That’s 100. That’s probably documented. I try to give my insight, but it doesn’t work. So I can only put my heart in this s---, dog ... and give them what I can give them. Whether they take it or not, that’s another thing. That’s where the frustration comes in at, when we don’t win.”
“I’m not giving no excuses on my play, I missed a few tackles, but I feel with a lot of these playmakers we have on this team, you should try to get your players involved. We got a lot of talent on this team. When I look at film on other teams, I always see nickel (defensive backs) blitzing, always see safeties blitzing.”
Washington coach Jay Gruden said Sunday he was considering disciplining the Pro Bowl defensive back.
“I’m quite disappointed, to be honest with you,” Gruden said Sunday on a conference call with reporters. “I think we made it pretty clear we keep our business within these walls, and we’ve had talks before about that, and unfortunately he chose to go to the media again and talk about some of his displeasure with some of the calls.”
This season, Swearinger had 42 tackles and four interceptions this season. He was selected as an alternate to the Pro Bowl.
Swearinger was a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft and has played for the Texans, Tampa Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and Redskins during his career.
