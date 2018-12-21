South Carolina adds to 2019 class with new in-state signee Xavier Legette

South Carolina football came out of the early singing day with only two wide receiver signees. The Gamecocks appear to have fixed that.
In-state athlete Xavier Legett signed with USC Will Muschamp on Friday night.
After Muschamp announced a new commit with a “#SpursUp” tweet, Legett announced with his own tweet. Soon after, the school announced the signing.
The Mullens High School athletic quarterback will likely play wide receiver with the Gamecocks. He had been walking a delicate line, considering a greyshirt offer, looking at smaller schools who would give him an immediate scholarship and hearing USC might come through with a spot for next year.
In his tweet, he said that situation had changed.
The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder also has offers from Tennessee, Coastal Carolina and Tulane. He’s the No. 700 player nationally in the 247 Sports composite rankings, the No. 8 player in South Carolina and No. 32 athlete.
As a quarterback this season, he ran for 1,826 yards and 19 touchdowns and passed for 887 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the Auctioneers to an 8-2 record and the second round of the playoffs.
Legett is the 19th signee of the period. USC has four more spots in the class and is likely looking for one more offensive linemen and at least two more defensive backs.
