He plays a spot where Gamecocks 2019 class needs help, and they made his top three

South Carolina is looking to add add a few more defensive backs for its 2019 football recruiting class.
The day after the early signing period opened, one, Atlanta’s Dequan Watts, put the Gamecocks in his top three.
USC appeared in the group with Ole Miss and UCF. The Gamecocks and Knights are linked in his recruitment because he was a UCF pledge up until a few days after his visit to Columbia.
He announced he’ll commit on Jan. 7.
Watts is a 3-star prospect, the No. 64 “athlete” in the country and No. 91 player in Georgia according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He committed to the Knights in September, got his USC offer Nov. 12 and decommitted the 18th.
At 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, he’s got some of the height USC looks for at the position. This season, he had 49 tackles, six interceptions and nine pass breakups. He also returned a kick for a touchdown.
He comes in at a position where USC will be doing a little reloading. The Gamecocks graduated a trio of starters who came through an injury wrecked season in the secondary. USC returns anchor Jaycee Horn, part-time starter Jamyest WIlliams, towering sophomore Israel Mukuamu and former quarterback R.J. Roderick, who was forced into starting. They’ll also add transfer Jamel Cook, a 6-foot-4 former four-star, and could get Nick Harvey back if he gets a sixth medical year.
