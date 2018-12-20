Dawn Staley, USC working to make up postponed Duke game, but on an unusual date

When South Carolina women’s basketball announced Dec. 8 that its nonconference game with Duke would be indefinitely because of inclement weather in Durham, North Carolina, finding an agreeable open date for both teams to reschedule during the regular season seemed impossible.
As it turns out, the Gamecocks and Blue Devils are considering an unusual arrangement to make sure the game happens — playing it after the end of the regular season, in between conference tournaments and Selection Monday.
“The only time that we can make it up is after our SEC tournament and after the ACC tournament, and we are in talks with Duke about scheduling that game.” coach Dawn Staley said Thursday. “We’re waiting for them to get back with their facilities people to see if we can actually play then. We want to play it.”
The timeframe to which Staley is referring would be between March 10, the date of the SEC and ACC tournament championships, and March 18, when the NCAA tournament field is announced, with Thursday, March 14, or Friday, March 15, seeming most likely. Such an arrangement would be a first in program history.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The game would likely have to be played at Duke. The last home basketball game of the year currently scheduled at Duke is the men’s team’s contest with Wake Forest on March 5.
USC is already set to extend nonconference play late into the season when it travels to Connecticut on Feb. 11 as a break in SEC play. Beyond that, the Gamecocks have two more non-league games left on the schedule — Temple at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Furman at CLA on Dec. 30.
Comments