Muschamp on his tight end recruits: ‘Just scratching the surface’ of potential

For the second time under Will Muschamp, South Carolina is set to welcome multiple tight end prospects as part of the Gamecocks’ recruiting class. Both players were primarily used as pass-catchers in high school, and they’ll be joining a unit that’s losing two of its top three receivers from this season in K.C. Crosby and Jacob August.
What seemed to excite Muschamp the most about the 2019 tight end group was its potential for development — both players are already coming to campus as big, physical talents who could add even more muscle, and both will be mid-year enrollees, affording them an extra semester to get going.
Traevon Kenion
6-foot-3, 242 pounds, Monroe, N.C. (Wake Forest High School)
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“Traevon will be a mid-year enrollee. Tony, his mom, got a job in the Raleigh/Wake Forest area, and he moved up there and won a state championship. He’s a guy at the tight end position that we think is really gifted in the throwing game. He really added some things to their high school football team. When he came to camp, the thing I was most impressed with was his competitive edge. He really competes when he gets on the field, and obviously, you see what he did this past year. We’re really excited about him.”
Keshawn Toney
6-foot-3, 236 pounds, Williston, S.C. (Williston-Elko)
“Keshawn is a Shrine Bowl participant and a guy we had in camp. He’s (6-foot-3), 240 pounds, and moves extremely well. When you get the feedback from the Shrine Bowl coaches, that’s one of the things they talked about: how impressed they were with him. I think this guy’s got a tremendous upside. I think we’re just scratching the surface of what he can do. He played mostly wideout for Williston-Elko, but now he’ll be more of an attached tight end for us. He’s another mid-year enrollee, a guy that I think has a tremendous upside.”
Comments