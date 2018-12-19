Depleted Gamecocks can’t hang with No. 3 Cavaliers, run losing streak to three

If South Carolina was going to knock off the No. 3 team in the country, it had to be as close to full strength as possible. The Gamecocks announced before the game that starters Maik Kotsar (concussion) and T.J. Moss (ankle sprain) were out “indefinitely.”
If South Carolina was going to knock of the No. 3 team in the country, it was going to need a big night from Chris Silva. He had four points and three fouls early in the second half..
If South Carolina was going to knock off the No. 3 team in the country, it was going to need something unexpected. With 3:23 left in the first half, Alanzo Frink hit a deep 3-pointer.
And the Gamecocks found their chance.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
USC, down and depleted, produced little sparks of life Wednesday against top 5 Virginia. But the Gamecocks just didn’t have enough Frink-like moments to pull off the upset.
Virginia 69, Carolina 52
The Gamecocks (4-6) have dropped three straight games. The Cavaliers (10-0) remain perfect.
Frink’s 3 — the first of the freshman’s career — cut the UVa lead to 27-26, whipping the 12,000-plus in Colonial Life Arena into a frenzy. The sound was reminiscent of big home games past, like when the Gamecocks rallied to shock SEC power Kentucky last season.
But the momentum only lasted for so long. Virginia, courtesy of its own long-range shooting, scored the final six points of the period and then opened the second half of on a 15-7 run. The USC deficit stretched to as many as 19.
UVa came as advertised, forcing the Gamecocks to play efficient offense on one end and be patient on the other. The Cavaliers won the game — and dominated the style.
Virginia’s Ty Jerome led all scorers with 25 points. Silva led the Gamecocks with 11. They shot 36 percent from the floor.
THREE POINTS
Stars of the game: Virginia’s backcourt combination of Jerome and Kyle Guy totaled 43 points. The juniors’ experience shined against USC’s young guards.
Carolina got a lift from Frink. He scored a career-high nine points and grabbed a career-best eight rebounds.
Play of the game: After Frink’s 3, Virginia responded with 3s from Guy and Jerome.
Stat of the game: Rebounding’s been an issue all season for USC, but the Gamecocks finished plus-four on the glass and scored 14 second-chance points.
OBSERVATIONS
More injuries: The following Gamecocks have now missed games because of injuries this season: Alanzo Frink (six), Justin Minaya (five), Moss (three) and Kotsar (one).
The latest on Moss and Kotsar forced Martin to used his fourth different starting lineup in 10 games — G A.J. Lawson, G Tre Campbell, F Keyshawn Bryant, F Felipe Haase, F Chris Silva.
Home court advantage: While most of the students were gone for the holiday break, Wednesday’s crowd was by far the best of the season.
A top 5 opponent in town helps.
Next game
Who: Clemson at South Carolina
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: ESPN2
Comments