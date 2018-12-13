Gamecocks down 2 more defensive starters for Belk Bowl

South Carolina will be down two more starting defensive players for the Belk Bowl.
Junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and senior cornerback Keisean Nixon will both miss the Dec. 29 matchup with Virginia, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday.
Kinlaw had surgery recently to repair a labral tear in his hip.
“We could have waited until after the bowl, but we wanted to go ahead and get him healthy for his senior season,” Muschamp said.
Nixon has a fracture in his neck, which was discovered after the Akron game, Muschamp said. Nixon had experienced soreness and numbness during the season, Muschamp said.
“It’s very disappointing for him,” Muschamp said.
Bryan Allen-Williams, Jaycee Horn, Keir Thomas and Jaylin Dickerson are expected to play, Muschamp said.
Belk Bowl info
Who: South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5)
Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
When: Noon Dec. 29
TV: ABC
