One Gamecock shifting to over a spot with Deebo sitting out bowl

Deebo Samuel wasn’t the tallest outside receiver for South Carolina, but he did his damage despite that.
As he sits out the Belk Bowl, a teammate will try to do the same while moving to a slightly different spot.
USC coach Will Muschamp said Shi Smith will move from the slot to take Samuels’ spot on the outside. Smith spent time there in the spring and in practice, but has played there sparingly through the season.
“Shi is going to play outside,” Muschamp said at a Belk Bowl press conference on Thursday. “I think Josh (Vann) can play inside and still play outside, but we’re going to move those guys around to get the best combination of what we can get on the field.”
Muschamp reiterated he expects everyone else to play, meaning Bryan Edwards should give USC a mostly-full receiving group.
Smith has been USC’s No. 3 pass-catcher this season, with 39 catches, 597 yards and four touchdowns.
USC could go with more two-tight end looks, as it often has through the season, or it could mean much more work for Vann. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound former four-star recruit has caught 18 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown.
Vann made one start this season and played a lot against Akron when Smith was out, and Muschamp is confident in him.
“He’s played really well,” Muschamp said. “He’s a guy that had to step up for us in the last ballgame, and will be a guy that, his role will obviously advance for the Belk Bowl.”
