Hometown kicker will be a Gamecock

Spring Valley High senior kicker Alex Herrera on Sunday announced a commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Herrera (6-0, 175) averaged 41.3 yards a punt in 2018, was 10-of-13 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points.

He played quarterback for the Vikings early in the season. He threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 240 yards.

Herrera will play in the Metro Senior Bowl on Dec. 22 in Columbia and the Blue Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 5.