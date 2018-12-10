In-state QB has walk-on offer from South Carolina ... and a choice to make

Trey Houston has a choice to make.
The Greer High School quarterback could take a scholarship, have school paid for and get his chance as a dual-threat quarterback with an FCS team or perhaps a smaller FBS team. Or he could take a bigger swing and join the South Carolina Gamecocks as a walk-on.
“I’ve just been thinking,” Houston said, “if I want to take a chance or not.”
He spoke while standing on the field at Williams-Brice, a crutch under one arm. After posting a dominant season for the Yellow Jackets as a junior, a knee injury limited him this season. His team persevered and made it to the state title game, where it couldn’t hold off Luke Doty and Myrtle Beach.
Houston was sitting on offers from the likes of Wofford, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State and East Tennessee State. Then came the call from USC.
“Matt Lindsey, director of player personnel called me and said, ‘We’d like to offer you a preferred walk-on spot,’ ” Houston said. “Took a chance on me and I’m very blessed they gave me one. They’ve just been recruiting me for a while, been up to their camp, came out to my school.”
As a junior, Houston was as productive a dual-threat QB as you’ll find. He completed 71 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,147 yards, 35 scores and no interceptions, plus rushing for 780 yards and 10 scores. He led an offense that averaged 43.6 points a game.
But the 6-foot-2, 177-pounder said he’s not picky about his position, even with offers to play QB.
“It really doesn’t matter to me.” Houston said. “I can play quarterback, I could play wideout, DB. Just an athlete.”
He said the brings a blend of speed, length and power to whatever college team he joins. He also spoke highly of South Carolina, not just as a football program and for its atmosphere, but also for its academics.
His plan is to have things locked up by the early signing day in less than two weeks. He had an in-home visit with Wofford before his team’s trip to state.
And there still lingers his choice: School paid for and a chance on a smaller stage, or bet on himself and fight for a spot in big-time football.
“I’ve still got some school that I have right now,” Houston said. “I’ll probably be making my decision soon, before the signing period.”
