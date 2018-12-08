Three-time 2,000-yard runner, Tennessee Mr. Football visiting Gamecocks this weekend

South Carolina football already has one running back recruit in its 2019 class, but could be in the market for another.
And they have a prolific talent on campus today.
Former Michigan commit and four-star Tennessee tailback Eric Gray tweeted pictures from a photo shoot at USC on Saturday. Several recruiting sites reported he’d visit on Friday.
Gray, who claims offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State, LSU and Miami among others, is among the most accomplished high school players in his state’s history. He’s won the Mr. Football award three times, surpassing the 2,000-yard mark each season.
This year, the 5-foot-10, 193-pounder had 2,499 yards and 40 touchdowns in 12 games for Lausanne Collegiate School. He committed to Michigan on Nov. 26 and decommitted on Dec. 1.
He’s currently the No. 172 player in his class in the 247 Sports composite rankings and the No. 4 all-purpose back.
The Gamecocks currently have a bit of a logjam at the running back position. USC has four juniors, who comprise the primary rotation. Freshmen Deshaun Fenwick and Lavonte Valentine both redshirted this season, and Kevin Harris is a current commit. That puts USC with at least seven going into next season, and four about to come off the roster.
