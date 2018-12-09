How McIlwain, Nunez and other Gamecocks transfers did in 2018

Transfers are a fact of life in college football.
Players want more opportunities, have grade issues or something goes wrong. In Will Muschamp’s first three seasons at South Carolina, transfers have happened often.
Looking back at some of the players who left, stayed in college football, and what they did in the 2018 season.
▪ QB Brandon McIlwain, Cal – For a moment in the middle of the year, he’d worked his way into starting, then had his role reduced to running QB and hardly played down the stretch. In some ways that mirrors his lone Gamecocks season. He finished 80 for 129 for 763 yards with two touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 104.4 rating. He ran for 402 yards and four touchdowns. He had one 300-yard passing game and two 100-yard rushing games.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ QB Lorenzo Nunez, Southeastern Louisiana – The former passer did a little of everything in nine games for the Lions. He ran for 147 yards and a touchdown, threw for 58 on seven passes and caught 15 yards for 120 yards and a pair of scores.
▪ LB Jalen Dread, North Alabama – Made 28 tackles with a fumble recovery for a 7-3 FCS independent team.
▪ LB Sherrod Pittman, Tennessee Martin – Made 21 tackles, one for loss, with an interception in 11 games with two starts
▪ DE/LB Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Made four tackles in six games
▪ DB Antoine Wilder, North Carolina A&T – The graduate transfer ended up leading the Aggies with 58 tackles. He had five tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakup-ups and led the No. 5 scoring defense in FCS.
▪ WR Jerad Washington, Jacksonville State – Caught 10 passes for 97 yards.
▪ WR Shaq Davidson, Jacksonville State – caught 21 passes for 243 yards on four touchdowns in nine games.
▪ OL Pika Leota, Benadictine College – Named second-team all-conference for a 13-1 NAIA program which will play for an FCS title on Dec. 15.
▪ WR Jalen Christian, William & Mary – Caught 14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown for a 4-6 team.
▪ WR Christian Owens, Georgia State – Caught 12 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
▪ OL Trey Derouen, Buffalo – Started one game and played six for a 10-3 team.
Comments