South Carolina coaches have home visits with two key flip targets Sunday night

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp seemed ready to go hit the recruiting trail Sunday night as he worked through his bowl announcement press conference.
His assistants Bryan McClendon and Eric Wolford were already out and in the homes of a pair of flip targets.
McClendon, USC’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach, was at the home of four-star Auburn commit Jashawn Sheffield. Wolford was aiming to shore up his offensive line as he visited Darius Washington, a Mississippi State commit.
Sheffield is a higher rated prospect, No. 254 in the 247 Sports composite rankings to Washington’s 620, but Washington is at a more crucial spot.
USC still needs to add linemen and the 6-foot-4, 285 pounder could fit the bill. He has offers from Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M among others. He had 37 pancake blocks his senior season according to his team’s MaxPreps.
Sheffield camped in Columbia this summer and visited USC in January. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound athletencommitted to Auburn in June, and posted 24 catches, 427 receiving yards, 167 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in a run-heavy offense as a senior (he also played a little defense).
