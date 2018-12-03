USC in ‘much better place’ as Year 3 under Muschamp winds down

By
College Sports

After the initial bowl line was posted, money comes in heavy on Gamecocks side

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 03, 2018 10:15 AM

The South Carolina football team opened on Sunday as a modest 3 1/2 point favorite against Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

That changed quickly.

Within two hours, the line was bet up from 3 1/2 to 6 according to the VegasInsider line tracker. If it holds, it would be the second-most USC has been favored by against an SEC opponent (the highest was 10 against Tennessee and the Gamecocks won by three).

South Carolina was a touchdown underdog against Michigan last season, and pulled off the Outback Bowl upset. USC has won four of its past five bowl game.

For the year, Will Muschamp’s squad is 7-5 overall and 7-5 against the spread. They had a run of four consecutive covers snapped by only beating 30-point underdog Akron 28-3.

Virginia went 8-4 ATS. The Cavs covered seven of the first eight games, but failed to in three of the last four.

Kickoff is at noon, ahead of the College Football Playoff.

