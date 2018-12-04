Trio of Gamecocks named All-SEC by league’s coaches

Three South Carolina football players were named to the 2018 All-SEC squads as selected by the league’s 14 coaches. Deebo Samuel earned first-team honors as a kick returner and all-purpose performer, second-team honors at wide receiver. Offensive lineman Zack Bailey and punter Joseph Charlton both made the second team.
Samuel had 62 receptions for 882 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He led the SEC with a 24.8-yard kick return average, had the only kick return score in the conference this season and threw for one touchdown. He was fifth in the SEC with 5.2 receptions, seventh with 73.5 receiving yards a game.
On Monday, Samuel announced he will skip South Carolina’s bowl game.
Bailey started 38 games in his career, playing center as a freshman, tackle as a junior and his natural position of guard as a sophomore and senior. He was an anchor up front, but broke his leg in USC’s last game against Akron.
Charlton set the school record with a 44.8-yard punting average for a single seasom. Gis 43 punts yielded 24 fair catches, 16 inside the 20 and 13 of 50-plus yards. The Gamecocks ranked 12th in the country in net punting at 40.95 yards.
South Carolina (7-5) will face the ACC’s Virginia Cavaliers (7-5) in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 29 at noon on ABC.
2018 All-SEC Coaches’ Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
OL
Jonah Williams, Alabama
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Greg Little, Ole Miss
Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky
C
Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
WR
A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB
Benny Snell, Kentucky
Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
AP
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
DEFENSE
DL
Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
Jachai Polite, Florida
Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
LB
Josh Allen, Kentucky
Devin White, LSU
Deshaun Davis, Auburn
DB
Deandre Baker, Georgia
Grant Delpit, LSU
Greedy Williams, LSU
Deionte Thompson, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cole Tracy, LSU
P
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
OL
Martez Ivey, Florida
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State
Zack Bailey, South Carolina
C
Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
WR
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Emanuel Hall, Missouri
QB
Drew Lock, Missouri
RB
D’Andre Swift, Georgia
Damien Harris, Alabama
AP
Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL
Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
Terry Beckner, Missouri
Derrick Brown, Auburn
LB
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Cale Garrett, Missouri
Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB
CJ Henderson, Florida
Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P
Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
RS
Mecole Hardman, Georgia
