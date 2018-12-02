‘I Like It!!’: DJ Swearinger thinks this Gamecock freshman is reviving the Goon Squad

The hit South Carolina safety R.J. Roderick dropped on Saturday against Akron was so hard, it was initially called targeting.
The flag was waived off, and the play caught the attention of former Gamecocks football great D.J. Swearinger.
The current Washington Redskins star was no stranger to dropping big hits in his college days. He crafted a long career, while Roderick is just at the start of his, and Swearinger gave Roderick a compliment.
Roderick was forced into action this season, as South Carolina’s defensive backfield has been devastated by injuries. He is fifth on the team with 51 tackles, despite hardly playing defense the first six weeks. He got his first forced fumble against the Zips.
He came to South Carolina as an athletic option quarterback and is still taking to a new side of the ball as a true freshman.
Swearinger was no stranger to playing offense in high school and developed into an emotional leader in Columbia. He was an All-SEC player as a senior, and after bouncing around early in his NFL career, he’s settled in with Washington and it having his best pro season.
