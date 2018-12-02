Staying close to home: South Carolina earns trip to Charlotte, Belk Bowl

South Carolina football won’t have to go far for the third bowl game of Will Muschamp’s tenure.

The Gamecocks are headed to Charlotte for the Belk Bowl and will take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Dec. 29 (noon, ABC). It’s the first time USC will play in the game an hour and a half from its campus, and sets up the second of three trips to Bank of America Stadium.

USC opened 2017 in Charlotte against N.C. State and will open 2019 there against UNC.

South Carolina went 7-5 this season and came in fourth in the SEC East. The Gamecocks offense came on down the stretch, but USC couldn’t hold off Florida and dropped a game at Clemson.

Virginia posted the same record and at one point was in control of the ACC Coastal race before falling to Pitt and Georgia Tech down the stretch.

This is the second consecutive bowl game for the Cavs with Bronco Mendenhall. They had gone to one in the eight years before his arrival.

Virginia’s offense is built around dynamic dual-threat passer Bryce Perkins and receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

The Gamecocks are 9-13 all-time in bowl games. Last season, they upset Michigan 26-19 for the ninth win of the season. USC has won five of its past six postseason games.

USC will be off in the short term as the coaching staff hits the road recruiting and wraps up the early signing class ahead of the Dec. 19 early signing day. Muschamp speaks to the media at 5:30 p.m. Sunday about USC’s bowl selection.

Last year, the Gamecocks had eight practices in Columbia before Christmas, the early ones centered on younger players.