Muschamp targets fruitful finish to USC’s December recruiting haul

Moments after South Carolina football’s regular season-ending victory against Akron, coach Will Muschamp seemed ready to hit the road.
A day later, he was set to have a press conference to talk about whatever bowl his Gamecocks landed in. He’d prefer to be elsewhere.
“We’re all going recruiting,” he said. “The coaches will all be gone. I think we’ve got a … press conference, I guess I’ve got to do that. But other than that, we’re going to be gone.”
He noted the team was hosting some official visitors Saturday night.
His team has either 17 commits for what will end up as 23 spots. And he’s got big plans for the Dec. 19 signing day, the second time college football had one so early.
“I’m anticipating probably anywhere from 18 to 20 guys signing for us on that day, maybe more,” Muschamp said. “That’ll develop itself over the next two weeks.”
The coach said earlier in the week he’s still looking for defensive backs, offensive linemen and wouldn’t say no to a good defensive lineman. One question is former signee Tyquan Johnson, who spent this season at prep school and could join as part of the 2019 class. And there could still be some movement in the group USC has now.
Muschamp won’t have to go too far next weekend. Zacch Pickens, a 2019 five-star defensive lineman, and 2020 QB Luke Doty, will play for state titles in USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium.
Carolina’s class is No. 20 in the 247Sports Composting ranking that factors in all networks. Headliners include Pickens, quarterback Ryan Hilinski and defensive lineman Joseph Anderson.
Last season, the Gamecocks inked 20 players in December. They added Rick Sandidge and Dylan Wonnum in February, plus a pair of grad transfers later on.
“I feel very good about where we are,” Muschamp said. “Obviously there’s some things we need to add to our class. Hopefully that’ll be in December, if not we’ll continue to recruit to February until we finish the class.”
Comments