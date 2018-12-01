Deebo Samuel shines in final USC home game. Was it his last time as a Gamecock?

After three more touchdowns Saturday, Deebo Samuel continued his climb in the South Carolina record books.

The senior scored three times — twice via catch, once off a fumbled punt — as USC beat Akron, 28-3. Samuel’s 13 touchdowns this season tie him with Sidney Rice for the fourth-most by a Gamecock in a single year. He sits one behind George Rogers for third on the list and three behind Harold Green for No. 2. His 28 career scores put him in a tie with Brandon Bennett and Cory Byrd for No. 4 all-time. He has 148 receptions, good for No. 7 all-time. He’s five grabs away from catching Jermale Kelly for No. 6.

1. Marcus Lattimore 19 (2010)

2. Harold Green 16 (1987)

3. George Rogers 14 (1980)

4. Sidney Rice 13 (2005)

And he has one more game to pad it all. Or does he?

Samuel’s performance against the Zips was his final act at Williams-Brice Stadium. That’s a certainty. What’s uncertain is if he’ll participate when USC (7-5) plays its bowl game later this month.

Both Samuel and junior receiver Bryan Edwards were asked Saturday if they had put any thought toward skipping the bowl game, a trend that’s grown in popularity over the last couple years as players aim to protect their health for NFL Draft prep.

Samuel: “I haven’t thought about that.”

Edwards: “We don’t even know where we’re going yet.”

A reporter followed with: “Just to clarify, you both will play in the bowl game, right?”

They both grinned until Edwards simply responded, “Good question.”

Edwards, who made five catches for 109 yards and a TD against Akron, is eligible to return. Asked by The State on Thursday for Edwards’ draft stock, ESPN’s Todd McShay gave him a “Day 2 grade,” meaning there’s a chance he goes in the second or third round in April. On Samuel, McShay also said Day 2.

“I think I have him like the seventh receiver in his class,” McShay said of Samuel. “He’s explosive and competes and he’s strong and he creates yards after catch. I think he fits well in today’s NFL game. And the versatility that he brings will be valued and I can’t imagine that he would get out of Day 2.”

If this was Samuel’s last appearance in a Gamecock uniform, he went out with a bang. The 6-foot, 210-pounder has scored as a receiver (16 times), runner (seven), kick returner (four) and specialist. The latter came in Saturday’s second quarter when he jumped on Akron’s botched punt in the end zone.

“Coach put me in position to make plays and I just go out there and do what they ask me to do,” Samuel said.

Added quarterback Jake Bentley, another Gamecock who could be facing an NFL decision: “I think he just loves football. If they wanted him to go at safety, he’d do it. He’ll be on every special teams (unit). Just the way he plays, it helps our team so much.

“I said it before the season, just the confidence he brings our team is unlike any other. Everyone knows he can change a game with one play. He’s just a great player.”