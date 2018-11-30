Big games for Doty, Pickens. Up next: State title games at Williams-Brice

South Carolina football fans will soon enough see four-star quarterback Luke Doty and five-star lineman Zacch Pickens on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium.
In fact, they’ll see the pair there next week.
Doty and Pickens led their respective teams, Myrtle Beach and TL Hanna, to the Class 4A and 5A state title games with monster efforts on Friday night. Doty and his Seahawks pulled a 52-31 upset of Hartsville, while Pickens and the Yellow Jackets crushed Byrnes 57-28.
The Red Foxes had knocked off Doty’s squad 70-34 earlier this season, and he made sure it didn’t happen again. In the late third quarter, he’d run for 163 yards and threw for 224. When Myrtle Beach went up 48-31, he had seven total touchdowns.
Doty threw for touchdowns of 15, 5, 20, 32 and 47 yards. He ran for scores of 7 and 41 yards.
Pickens’ game wasn’t much in doubt, not that many of Hanna’s have been. Working at fullback, he added another three touchdowns, bringing his season total to 22. He also came into the game as his team’s leading tackler as a defensive end who has been doubled and tripled the whole season.
Doty’s Seahawks will play at noon., while Pickens’ game will be at 6:30 on Dec. 8.
State Championship Schedule
Dec. 7
At Benedict College
Class A
Green Sea Floyds vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Abbeville vs. Barnwell, 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 8
At Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 4A
Myrtle Beach vs. Greer, noon
Class 3A
Dillon vs. Chester, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Dutch Fork vs. TL Hanna, 6:30 p.m.
