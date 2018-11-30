Former Gamecock PJ Dozier called up to the Boston Celtics

In his first professional season, former South Carolina Gamecock P.J. Dozier played in two NBA games.
He might be in line to get on the court in the sport’s highest level in the near future.
Dozier who is a two-way player in the Boston Celtics organization, was called up by Boston on Friday afternoon. He had been playing for the Maine Redclaws in the G-League.
This season, he has averaged 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 11 G-League games. He played three minutes for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, his first as a pro.
Dozier, a McDonald’s All-American from Spring Valley High School, played two years with the Gamecocks. He was a crucial part of the USC’s first Final Four team ever and decided to try his luck in the NBA Draft after that run.
In his final season at South Carolina, the 6-foot-6 guard was scoring (13.9 points per game) and assists (2.8 per game) and third in minutes (28.7).
