Gamecocks end November on a high note, top Coastal Carolina

T.J. Moss’ first step hinted that the point guard wanted to push, but Frank Martin quickly alerted his freshman of the game situation. Less than 30 seconds remained in the first half and the South Carolina coach wanted one shot.
So Moss slowed the possession by dribbling and dribbling and dribbling beyond the top of the arc. Finally, by the third time Martin yelled at him to go, Moss found a teammate. Hassanri Gravett didn’t have a clean look, so he hurried a pass to Maik Kotsar, a 6-foot-11 forward who forced — but buried — a line-drive 3-pointer at the buzzer. The USC players celebrated, while their coach stomped into the locker room.
The Gamecocks ended an inconsistent November with an 85-79 win over Coastal Carolina on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. They improved to 4-3 before entering a four-game stretch that includes two road trips and three ranked opponents. Tougher challengers are ahead, as are moments like the one described above.
Friday’s game had a little bit of everything. There were spurts when the Gamecocks couldn’t miss from 3, there were spurts when they struggled to defend the 3. There were times when USC appeared ready to pull away, there were times when it allowed the Chanticleers to climb right back. And Carolina’s youngest player (A.J. Lawson) continued to like the team’s best while its oldest (Chris Silva) continued to struggled.
Lawson, after going scoreless in Monday’s loss to Wofford, came back with a career-high 25 points. Gravett added a career-high 23
South Carolina led 50-41 at halftime before Coastal came out of intermission on an 18-6 run. The Gamecocks didn’t get their first second half bucket until Gravett flipped one in from outside the lane at the 13:53 left.
Over 10 minutes later, Gravett later drilled a 3-pointer that put the Gamecocks up 10, essentially sealing off the threat of a second-straight loss to an-state opponent.
CCU, which got 24 points from Zac Cuthbertson, dropped to 4-4.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Lawson showed he can shake off an off-game. The rookie was back to his typical aggressive self and the Gamecocks benefited.
Play of the game: Something that could happen quite a few times over the next few years: A Lawson to Keyshawn Bryant alley-oop in the first half that made CLA the loudest its been all season.
Stat of the game: The Gamecocks held Coastal Carolina scoreless over the final 3:37 of the first half.
OBSERVATIONS
Lineup change: USC started three freshmen for the first time this season. With Justin Minaya out, Martin wanted a better mix of experience off the bench. Rookies Lawson, Bryant and Moss started while seniors and previous starters Gravett and Tre Campbell were in reserve role.
Silva’s struggles: The All-SEC forward had another disappointing night. Early foul trouble led to limited action in the first half. In the second half, he tried for a lay-in after a lob from Maik Kotsar and the attempt missed.
Frink’s debut: USC freshman forward Alanzo Frink, previously slowed by a knee injury, made his college debut. It was short-lived as he picked up a couple fouls in nine first half minutes.
Next game
Who: South Carolina at Wyoming
When: 9 p.m., Dec. 5
Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
TV: Stadium
