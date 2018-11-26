South Carolina forward Justin Minaya (10) dribbles the ball against Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia (23) on Nov. 9, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Stony Brook defeated South Carolina 83-81.
College Sports

South Carolina starter out ‘indefinitely’ with knee injury

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

November 26, 2018 05:55 PM

South Carolina basketball has returned from Thanksgiving break to bad news.

USC announced Monday, prior to tip-off with Wofford, that sophomore guard/forward Justin Minaya is out “indefinitely” with a right knee injury. It was suffered in a recent practice.

Minaya has started 35 of the 37 games he’s been available for since arriving last year from New Jersey. The Gamecocks lost their only game without him last season — an 81-76 result to Mississippi State.

Minaya, a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder, is Frank Martin’s most trusted perimeter defender.

