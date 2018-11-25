What went wrong on South Carolina’s two 4th and goal plays vs. Clemson

South Carolina’s football team put up some numbers in a 56-35 loss to Clemson.
Yet the Gamecocks still left some crucial points on the table in the first and third quarters.
Those moments came when South Carolina was going score-for-score with Clemson early and as the Tigers were pulling away. Each time they got to the Clemson goal line. Each time Will Muschamp and the offense went for it on fourth down. And each time USC came away empty.
“We needed to score touchdowns in the red zone,” Muschamp said. “In both situations, I told (offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon) he had four downs. We needed to go for scores knowing our situation right now defensively.
“I think they defended the ball on both of them.”
What happened on each:
1st quarter
South Carolina came out with three receivers to one side, one to the left and motioned into a 2-by-2 look. Clemson left seven players in the box and manned up on the outside. USC’s two receivers ran a pair of out-breaking routes working off each other, and the two defenders passed them off. Shi Smith was open in the flat, but Clemson sent six rushers, and an unblocked one was in the passing lane. Bentley pump-faked to get the defender in the air and then tried to hit Bryan Edwards running along the back of the end zone. The pass was a hint too high, even for the jump ball specialist from Conway.
“They passed it off pretty well,” Bentley said. “Not in the way we’re expecting to. Got it to the right guy. Maybe just a little bit high, a little bit out of the back of the end zone.”
Third quarter
South Carolina had three split out to the wide side of the field, one to the short side. Clemson had six in the box, three defenders over the trips side and one lingering right on the edge of the box. Just before the snap, two box defenders dropped out and floated to the three-receiver side. The two inside receivers on that side ran quick hitches, while Deebo Samuel tried to cut along the back of the end zone. That’s where he was met by safety and Columbia product Denzel Johnson, who was basically in his lap as the ball arrived. Bentley was already in his throwing motion when tailback Rico Dowdle was releasing up the middle wide open.
“When they stack the box like that, we’ve got to throw it in there,” Bentley said. “They did a good job that second time of fourth down of showing pressure and then backing out. Had a really good defensive call. We’ve just got to find ways to get it in there.”
That pressure factor might’ve explained why Dowdle wasn’t a factor. With the threat of six rushers, the back is likely staying in. Bentley was throwing to the spot he knew Samuel would be and did not know Johnson would be. Perhaps Bentley could’ve double-clutched and found Dowdle, but it’s not an easy ask mid-throw.
