Jake Bentley makes statement for the history books. Did it help big-game reputation?

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley put his name in a big spot in South Carolina’s record book.
The junior signal caller couldn’t enjoy it in the moments after the 56-35 loss.
“Years and years from now, I’ll look back and be proud about it, but we lost,” Bentley said. “And that’s the main thing on my mind right now.”
First, he became the USC quarterback to throw for the most yards against Clemson. In the game’s waning moments, he finished off the most prolific passing game in the program’s history.
His 510 passing yards eclipsed Steve Taneyhill’s 473, a mark set in 1995 against Mississippi State. That was a 65-39 win, part of a 4-6-1 season in which Taneyhill threw for 3,094 yards.
Bentley led the Gamecocks to three touchdowns on their first five drives, including a pair of bombs against arguably the nation’s top defense. He often stood in against pressure, double clutching and fitting balls into tight windows.
His top target, Deebo Samuel, was pretty nonchalant when it came to his QB’s big numbers.
“Had a pretty good game,” Samuel said.
But then he delved into how Bentley’s approach and lack of fear means more than the five touchdowns or one interception.
“Jake has always been that guy,” Samuel said. “He always is going to stand in the pocket, and he’s going to wait. When we’re supposed to be in the spot, he’s going to know where we’re supposed to be and he’s going to deliver the ball no matter who is in his face.”
The night also might do a little something to help a reputation that has been built around him in big games. Some outside the program pointed to his numbers against Clemson, Georgia and Florida, which had not been great through the first two-plus years of his tenure.
This season he threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns against Florida, but the offense faltered late. Against Clemson, he bombed away, did just about everything one could ask, and the effort still couldn’t overcome a USC defense that allowed eight touchdowns on 10 drives.
That should probably count for something against a legion of future pros.
For the season he’s at 2,754 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His slow start had some doubting his chances of declaring for the NFL Draft, but a hot finish could change that.
At least one of his teammates was asked if Bentley might have answered some of those questions Saturday night, and the answer was direct.
“Sure,” linebacker T.J. Brunson said. “I guess that’s the nature of the beast with that position. When he’s not doing well, everybody hates him. No one wants anything to do with him. Then when he is doing well, they raise him up and praise him. I like the way that he responds to it all. He’s not a guy to stay down.
“He’s one of those guys that you want on the team. He brings it every day.”
Comments