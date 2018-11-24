Gamecocks take the field at Clemson

See the Gamecocks warm up for their rival game against Clemson November 24.
By
Up Next
See the Gamecocks warm up for their rival game against Clemson November 24.
By

College Sports

Gameday updates: South Carolina vs. Clemson

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 24, 2018 06:04 PM

The Clemson Tigers host the rival South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 pm Saturday. The game is on ESPN.



The Clemson Tigers prepare for their standoff against rival USC ahead of football game, November 24.

By

  Comments  