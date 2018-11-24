Gamecocks down key defensive linemen due to injuries for Clemson game

South Carolina will play its archrival without its top pass-rusher, as junior defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum, along with sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Sterling, did not travel to Clemson due to injury.

Wonnum played the first series of the Gamecocks’ game last week against FCS Chattanooga but left after that with what coach Will Muschamp described as a nagging ankle injury.

Sterling had missed the previous two games with a knee injury, but Muschamp had said this week that he hoped to have him back in at least a part-time role.

In Wonnum and Sterling’s places, USC will likely turn to Brad Johnson and Keir Thomas, while Shameik Blackshear will also be relied upon. Freshman defensive lineman J.J. Enagbare also did not make the trip after playing in every game so far this season. The exact reason for his absence is not clear.

The Gamecocks are already down senior pass-rusher Bryson Allen-Williams, who was kncked out for the season two weeks ago. Between Allen-Williams, Sterling and Wonnum, USC has lost three-fourths of its opening day starting defensive line.

Another valuable defensive contributor for Carolina, freshman defensive back Jaycee Horn, made the trip to Clemson and was seen warming up and stretching before the game. He suffered an ankle sprain against Chattanooga.

On the Tigers’ side, senior receiver Hunter Renfrow is expected to start after sustaining a head injury last week against Duke. Senior linebacker Tre Lamar will not start due to injury.