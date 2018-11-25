South Carolina basketball vs. Wofford: How to watch, what to watch for

Game info

Who: Wofford (4-2) at South Carolina (3-2)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Colonial Life Arena

KenPom prediction: South Carolina 75, Wofford 67

TV: ESPN3.com/WatchESPN app

Radio: 107.5 The Game in Columbia area

Series: South Carolina leads, 44-19

Last meeting: Nov. 10, 2017 — South Carolina won 73-52 at Wofford

WOFFORD

Coach: Mike Young (273-241 in 17 seasons at Wofford)

Projected starters: G Fletcher Magee (18.5 points per game), G Nathan Hoover (10.7), G Storm Murphy (9.2), F Keke Aluma (6.5), F Cameron Jackson (13.8)

Last game: Beat Mars Hill 97-46 on Friday at home

KenPom ranking: 114 (No. 71 in offense efficiency, No. 174 in defense efficiency)

Notes: The Terriers, winners of 21 games last season, came in No. 2 in the preseason Southern Conference poll. ... Magee has scored 30 or more points eight times in his career, including 36 in a win over Georgia Tech last season. The senior is the reigning SoCon Player of the Year. ... The Terriers are No. 1 in the SoCon in scoring defense, allowing just 59.8 points per game.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (233-146 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 116-92)

Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (6.8), G A.J. Lawson (15.8), G/F Justin Minaya (7.4), F Chris Silva (10.8), F Maik Kotsar (7.4)

Last game: Beat George Washington 90-55 on Nov. 18 in Connecticut

KenPom ranking: 52 (No. 104 in offense efficiency, No. 31 in defense efficiency)

Notes: The Gamecocks are seeking to win consecutive games for the first time this season. ... USC is No. 2 in the SEC in field goal percentage defense (36.0). Lawson, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, is 11th in the league in scoring and sixth in assists. ... Carolina is 3-0 this season when Silva commits fewer than four fouls.

STORYLINES

1. Battle-tested opponent

Since the beginning of last season, Wofford has faced South Carolina, California, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech (win), North Carolina (one win, one loss), Oklahoma (loss) and now the Gamecocks again.

USC’s convincing win over the Terriers last season was one of its most impressive of the 2017-18 campaign. Should the Gamecocks produce the same result Monday, they deserve the right to be feeling good about themselves. Wofford could easily be NCAA Tournament-bound. Any team that’s recently knocked off the Tar Heels in Chapel Hall can win in CLA. The Terriers won’t be intimidated.

2. Magee Watch

Magee, who once dropped 45 points on an opponent, was held in relative check by the Gamecocks last season. He missed 10 of his 17 field goal attempts and had 17 points.

The senior, though, has unlimited range and isn’t afraid to challenge college basketball’s biggest names (ask UNC). Frank Martin thought Magee would have been a first round pick in last year’s NBA Draft. He compared Wofford’s sharp-shooter to J.J. Redick.

“You have to be very disciplined,” Martin said of a key to defending Magee. “You have to identify him early. ... Shooting the ball’s all about footwork. If you let a good player, catch the ball where his footwork’s clean, you got no chance.”

3. Frink’s debut?

Monday is expected to include the debut of South Carolina freshman Alanzo Frink. The 6-foot-6 forward, who has been bothered by a knee issue, is important from a depth standpoint.

Frink gives Martin another post option for when he has to manage Chris Silva’s foul trouble. Frink, a listed 265-pounder, has the reputation of a space-eater.

“(Frink’s) going to score in the paint,” Martin said. “He had moments in practice before he hurt himself when he basically manhandled Chris physically. And Chris is a strong dude.”