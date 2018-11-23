Former Gamecock DJ Swearinger goes off on his defense after Redskins loss to Cowboys

Former South Carolina football star D.J. Swearinger was never one to hold back with his thoughts.
So it’s not much surprise after his Washington Redskins gave up 31 points in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, he had some strong, occasionally profane words about the situation.
The safety out of Greenwood, who is in the mist of his best professional season, spoke directly about the group he leads, one which gave up 404 yards at 5.9 per play. Washington had a lead in the NFC East, but last week, quarterback Alex Smith broke his leg, and the team has lost two in a row.
In that spot, a team usually needs more from the defense, and Swearinger felt it didn’t deliver (Warning: Some decidedly NSFW language).
For the season, Swearinger has 41 tackles, three forced fumbles and four interceptions. He was named to the Pro Football Focus mid-season All-Pro team.
In Columbia, he was a multi-year starter and second-team All-SEC as a senior. He was known as a hard hitter and who sometimes drew flags but also delivered big plays.
