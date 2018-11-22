Bianca Cuevas-Moore returns, USC stuffs the stat sheet in Thanksgiving win

North of the border seems to agree with South Carolina women’s basketball.
At the very least, the Gamecocks got back on the right track to start their Thanksgiving weekend, defeating East Tennessee State 101-55 in the first round of the Vancouver Showcase on Thursday night.
After USC (3-1) was blown out by Maryland at home this past Sunday, coach Dawn Staley promised her team would put together a better showing in its first ever trip to Canada. The Gamecocks delivered with a barrage of four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take an early lead they would never surrender, never trailing in an easy win. Every USC player scored, and five reached double figures.
Leading the way, senior guard Donyiah Cliney and sophomore guard Bianca Jackson each tallied 14 points for USC.
Carolina was also buoyed by the the return of redshirt senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore, who had sat out all of last season and the beginning of this year while recovering from a knee injury. After a slow start, Cuevas-Moore chipped in nine points, two rebounds and three steals.
South Carolina will now face the winner of Oregon State-Western Kentucky on Friday at 11:30 p.m.
