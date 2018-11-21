South Carolina reveals uniform combination for Clemson showdown in Death Valley

South Carolina football on Wednesday unveiled its uniform look for Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl game against Clemson.
The Gamecocks will go with white pants, white jerseys, white helmets as they look to break a four-game losing streak to their in-state rival.
South Carolina trails in the all-time series 69–42–4. The Gamecocks had won five in a row before the current skid. Early in the week, the Gamecocks were somewhat muted about the fiery side of the rivalry earlier in the week.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clemson’s Death Valley.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Chattanooga: White pants, garnet jersey, white helmets
▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.
▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.
▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
