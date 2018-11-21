Final home game for seniors has Jake Bentley thinking about how quickly college career has gone

The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga.
By
Up Next
The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga.
By

College Sports

South Carolina reveals uniform combination for Clemson showdown in Death Valley

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 21, 2018 05:42 PM

South Carolina football on Wednesday unveiled its uniform look for Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl game against Clemson.

The Gamecocks will go with white pants, white jerseys, white helmets as they look to break a four-game losing streak to their in-state rival.

South Carolina trails in the all-time series 69–42–4. The Gamecocks had won five in a row before the current skid. Early in the week, the Gamecocks were somewhat muted about the fiery side of the rivalry earlier in the week.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clemson’s Death Valley.

Uniform combos this season:

Chattanooga: White pants, garnet jersey, white helmets

▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.

Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.

Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.

Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down the message to his team heading into the Clemson game and what he remembers about the Gamecocks' game there in 2016.

By

  Comments  