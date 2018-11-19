After stat-stuffing week, South Carolina freshman earns SEC honor

Forty-seven points, 19 rebounds and 16 assists apparently lands you the first SEC honor of your career.
That’s the case for A.J. Lawson. The South Carolina guard’s stat-stuffing three days against Norfolk State, Providence and George Washington earned him SEC Freshman of the Week. The league announced the news Monday.
Lawson leads the Gamecocks (3-2) in points (15.8 per game) and assists (4.6) this season. After his 19-point, nine-rebound, five-assist performance in the 90-55 win over George Washington on Sunday, Lawson was named to the Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament team.
