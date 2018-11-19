First look: South Carolina freshman AJ Lawson

A.J. Lawson, a coveted wing from Canada, will play his freshman season coming up for the South Carolina basketball team.
After stat-stuffing week, South Carolina freshman earns SEC honor

By Andrew Ramspacher

November 19, 2018 02:45 PM

Forty-seven points, 19 rebounds and 16 assists apparently lands you the first SEC honor of your career.

That’s the case for A.J. Lawson. The South Carolina guard’s stat-stuffing three days against Norfolk State, Providence and George Washington earned him SEC Freshman of the Week. The league announced the news Monday.

Lawson leads the Gamecocks (3-2) in points (15.8 per game) and assists (4.6) this season. After his 19-point, nine-rebound, five-assist performance in the 90-55 win over George Washington on Sunday, Lawson was named to the Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament team.

