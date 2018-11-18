South Carolina opens Clemson week as big-time underdog to the Tigers

Way back in May, South Carolina’s football team was projected as a 19-point underdog for this week’s trip to Death Valley and Clemson.
It turns out it, that was conservative.
The Gamecocks opened as 25 1/2-point underdogs. The 6-4 USC squad is looking for a signature win in a season where it missed a couple chances, while the Tigers are aiming for the second perfect regular season in four years.
South Carolina is 6-4 against the spread, coming off covering a 30-plus point spread against an FCS squad. The Tigers are 6-5, and failing to cover against Duke snapped a streak of five in a row beating the spread.
Clemson has won four in a row in the series, after South Carolina had taken five from 2009-2013. The Tigers lead the all-time series 69–42–4.
